Letters Gratitude and Peace

Santa Barbara Audubon Society protects area birdlife and habitat and connects people with birds through education, conservation and science. We have much to be thankful for. We give gratitude to the Independent for publication of Hugh Ranson’s beautiful and informative monthly column, Santa Barbara Birding, which plants a seed for novice birders to learn about birdlife and delights all birders, from beginners to experts, with local stories.

During this season of appreciation, we thank each and every one of our dedicated volunteers for their grace and unwavering commitment to protecting birds. To those of you do so much “behind the scenes” to keep everything running smoothly (you know who you are), you are extraordinary! We are infinitely grateful for our generous members, guardian angel donors, community partners and grantors. Because of you, SBAS can continue our important work to protect birds, nurture environmental stewardship of their habitats, and connect people with birds and nature.



Katherine Emery is executive director of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

