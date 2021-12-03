Adoptable Pets Drago, Magnum Bun, Hope, and Cowgirl

Drago (guinea pig)

Drago was a great hit in his foster home. He sat nicely on the lap of a quiet, calm child and ate greens held by the child. Mom said that he stood quietly to be picked up. Shelter volunteers report that he is one of the few guinea pigs who is litter trained. Drago is a healthy one-year-old male American mix. You can visit Drago and the other piggies and bunnies at BUNS, 5473 Overpass Road (M-F, 2-4 p.m.; Sat., 12-4 p.m.). View adoptable rabbits and guinea pigs on bunssb.org. For adoption information, call (805) 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org.





Magnum Bun (rabbit)



Magnum Bun is a friendly boy who has won the heart of every volunteer who has worked with him. He asks for pets and loves to be hand-fed greens. He is a big boy who prefers to keep his feet on the floor, but he accepts being picked up by people experienced with rabbits. He is learning to use his litter box. Magnum is a one-year-old Palomino mix male. He is neutered, microchipped, and has his RHDV2 vaccine. You can visit Magnum and the other bunnies and piggies at BUNS, 5473 Overpass Road (M-F, 2-4 p.m.; Sat., 12-4 p.m.). View adoptable rabbits and guinea pigs on bunssb.org. For adoption information, call (805) 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org.

Hope and Cowgirl (kitties)

In the grand scope of things, two months may not mean much. But for cats Hope and Cowgirl, two months feels like an eternity.

That’s because these sweet, bonded cats have spent two months at Santa Barbara Humane Society, waiting to find a home to call their own.

One-year-old Hope is the bolder half of the duo. She is a snuggly girl who would be happy to spend her days warming the lap of her special someone. Eight-month-old Cowgirl is more reserved, but with time and love, she will blossom into a gentle and loving kitty. This adorable pair has a wonderful connection, so they will need to be adopted together.

Want to learn more about Hope and Cowgirl? Go to sbhumane.org to view their profiles. Interested in bringing Hope and Cowgirl home? Email adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777l to make an adoption appointment today!

