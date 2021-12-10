Sports Dos Pueblos and San Marcos Notch Victories on Day Two of Central Coast Classic Dos Pueblos Senior Lily Miers and San Marcos Sophomore Natasha Stapf Enjoyed Big Scoring Nights

Lily Miers scored 22 points and the Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 59-36 victory over Rio Mesa on day two of the Central Coast Classic at Sovine Gym.

With the victory the Chargers improved to 5-1 on the season with the lone loss coming to rival San Marcos 54-51 last Friday.

“We kind of told the girls to have some urgency, stay focused and be a little more fundamentally sound with the ball,” said Dos Pueblos coach Phil Sherman. “I think it helped. We had a lot fewer turnovers and mistakes in the second half.”

Rio Mesa cut its deficit to 22-20 going into halftime, but Dos Pueblos responded by out-scoring the Spartans 37-16 in the second half. Sophomore guard Justine Katz chipped in ten points and Ariana Tapia finished with nine points, including two 3-pointers.

San Marcos 84 Santa Clara 23

The Royals flexed their muscle on their way to a 61-point victory and increased their winning streak to three games.

Ten San Marcos players found the scoring column led by Natasha Stapf who knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points.

“They are starting to trust each other. Chemistry is running well,” said San Marcos High coach Tiffanny Simms. “Our bench players performed well tonight. We played most of the bench tonight and everybody scored.”

Junior Riley Welch was a potent secondary scoring option and finished with 12 points. Oceanna Bauer scored eight of her ten points in the first half.

#5 Mia Martinez-Tomatis surges past the Santa Clara defense.

The Royals (5-2) will be tested by unbeaten Moorpark (10-0) on Saturday, in their final game of the Central Coast Classic beginning at 2:30.

Add to Favorites