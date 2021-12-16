‘Ninja Scouts’ by Kevin Doyle

Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Doyle is a man of many talents. When he’s not hard at work putting his master’s degree in physics to use as a materials engineer, he spends his time singing smooth tenor melodies with the Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus. And when he’s not doing that, Doyle imagines, writes, and creates comic books. 

A self-described “child of the ’80s,” Doyle’s love for comics began like mine — with Saturday-morning cartoons such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Tick. He began to develop his comic skills using resources from comicsexperience.com, the subReddit r/ComicBookCollabs, and even a group that met at Metro Comics in pre-pandemic times. 

Released on December 1 during a launch party at Metro Comics, Doyle’s latest comic is called Ninja Scouts and follows a trio of children named Tamara, Scott, and Carlos. Their first mission sends them on an adventure to recover a magical mask that holds an ancient demon. 

While Ninja Scouts, written by Doyle and illustrated by Martin Plško, is Doyle’s fourth comic release, it marks his first time releasing with a publisher — Scout Comics, under their new all-ages imprint SCOOT, which released Ninja Scouts with multiple cover variations, including a coloring-book version that I plan on filling in with my nephew. 

Check out samples of Kevin Doyle’s other works at doylewritlarge.com, and get yourself a copy of Ninja Scouts at scoutcomics.com/collections/ninja-scouts 

