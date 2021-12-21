Coronavirus News Main Jail Finds 35 More COVID-Positive Inmates in Latest Outbreak Since the Outbreak Began December 9, a Total of 59 Inmates Have Tested Positive

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office updated the number of inmates at Santa Barbara’s Main Jail who have tested positive for COVID in the latest outbreak to 59 total cases, with five fully recovered.

The outbreak began on December 9, and on December 14 there were 20 confirmed cases. Three days later the Sheriff’s Office announced that a total of 24 inmates had tested positive. Since then, there have been an additional 35 COVID-positive inmates. Five of the 59 have fully recovered, bringing the total amount of active cases to 54.

All COVID-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath partners. So far, none of the COVID-positive individuals have required hospitalization, and 50 of them are asymptomatic.

More information will be released on the status of this outbreak as it becomes available.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

Add to Favorites