Zach and Nack’s “She’s Christmas Eve”
New Holiday Song Destined to Become Classic
“Destined to be a holiday classic” is a praise phrase that gets thrown around too often — by me, ironically. Yet once in a great while, something comes along that justifies using it sincerely, and this season, that’s “She’s Christmas Eve,” the new holiday single by Santa Barbara musician Zach Madden and his songwriting partner Brad Nack. The duo has contributed this heartfelt love song to a new anthology called Next Christmas Classics Vol. 1 from the U.K.-based independent record label Kringle & Co. The full album is available along with a great video at the label’s website, kringleandcouk.com.
Sign up for Pano, Charles Donelan’s weekly newsletter that captures the full range of arts and entertainment available in our region in one panoramic weekly wide shot, scanning our cultural horizon for the best in theater, visual art, film, dance, music, and more.