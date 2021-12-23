Zach and Nack’s “She’s Christmas Eve”

More Like This

“Destined to be a holiday classic” is a praise phrase that gets thrown around too often — by me, ironically. Yet once in a great while, something comes along that justifies using it sincerely, and this season, that’s “She’s Christmas Eve,” the new holiday single by Santa Barbara musician Zach Madden and his songwriting partner Brad Nack. The duo has contributed this heartfelt love song to a new anthology called Next Christmas Classics Vol. 1 from the U.K.-based independent record label Kringle & Co. The full album is available along with a great video at the label’s website, kringleandcouk.com .

