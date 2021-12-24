Opinion West Papua: An Island in Peril The Struggle Continues as the Government Uses COVID to Isolate the Island West Papua holds splendors such as Teluk Cenderawasih National Park, but today the government even uses COVID-19 to crack down on street protests against government logging and mining. | Credit: Arbasbarong/WikiCommons By Craig Harris Fri Dec 24, 2021 | 3:12pm Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Add to Favorites Sat Dec 25, 2021 | 02:38am https://www.independent.com/2021/12/24/west-papua-an-island-in-peril/