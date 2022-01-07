Adoptable Pets Wookie, Potato, Potahto and Ajax

Wookie

Ajax

Wookie can be a real snuggle puss once he gets to know you. This small Lionhead rabbit is gentle and easy to handle, but likes to take his time when sizing you up. He uses his litter box and is a tidy boy. He would be a great addition to a quiet easy-going home. He is neutered and vaccinated for RHDV2.

Potato and Potahto

Potato and Potahto are inseparable girls. They fit well into your lap and love to munch on greens while you pet them. Potato is the the most confident and steps up to explore new things and places. Potahto is content to let her sister explore the unknown.

Start the New Year with a little fun. Visit Wookie, Potato, Potahto and all their bunny and guinea pig friends at BUNS 5474 Overpass Rd in Goleta M-F from 2 to 4 pm and Saturday from 12 to 4 pm. Or you can visit online anytime at www.bunssb.org. For more information call 805 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org.

Ajax

Need some extra joy in your life? Does the cold weather have you feeling blue? Ajax is here for you!

This handsome seven-year-old Shepherd is the perfect remedy for whatever ails you. Ajax is an incredibly sweet boy who seems to love everyone he meets. He counts humans, cats, and other dogs amongst his many friends. Ajax would love to go to a home where he could have room to play and space to lounge around, too!

Want to learn more about Ajax? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Interested in bringing Ajax home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777l to make an adoption appointment today!

