Community Santa Barbara Firefighter Killed in Snowboarding Accident Joseph De Anda, 33, Succumbed to Injuries at China Peak Mountain Resort

Joseph De Anda | Credit: SBCFD

A Santa Barbara County firefighter-paramedic was killed Saturday in a snowboarding accident at China Peak Mountain Resort, officials said. Joseph De Anda, 33, died immediately from his injuries after crashing into a tree. “He was wearing a helmet; however, his injuries were too significant, and he was not able to survive,” said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

De Anda, originally from San Luis Obispo, had served as a firefighter with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department since 2020. He also served as a communications dispatcher and paramedic for the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

“Joey will be remembered for his positive attitude and hard work ethic,” said County Fire’s Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. “Joey made lasting relationships with everyone he came in contact with.”

According to the Fresno Bee, this was the first death at China Peak in the past four years. Investigators are working to determine what factors may have played a role in the incident.

