Adoptable Pets Zuko and Begonia

Zuko

Zuko is a one year old “Pibble” (Pitbull rebranded ) who is looking for his forever home. Zuko is sure to win you over with his hilarious antics! This big boy has an adorable underbite and gives the best hugs. He loves playing with other dogs at the shelter.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Zuko for adoption. For adoption inquiries for please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Begonia

Begonia is a 7 year old beautiful gal. She is a staff and volunteer favorite and she’s still looking for her forever home. Look at those adorable mismatched eyes! Begonia is very outgoing and loves all the people she meets. She turns into a complete mush ball when being shown love and attention. She would love nothing more than to be a companion to a family or person. She possess such great qualities that a person could be looking for. She is a sweetheart, lover, and cuddler, she loves going on walks. She even enjoys snacks, but hey, who doesn’t!? She is really sweet girl who just wants to find her forever home and we hope it is with you!!



To meet Begonia, fill out an application on our website at www.syvhumane.org/adoptions

