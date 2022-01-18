Coronavirus News Santa Barbara Residents May Order up to Four At-Home COVID-19 Tests Rapid Antigen Tests Are Free and Start Shipping Later This Month

All households in the United States are now eligible to order up to four at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. The tests are completely free, and orders will usually ship within 7-12 days.

The tests are rapid, antigen, at-home tests, not PCR, and can be taken anywhere with results within 30 minutes. The tests work whether or not the user has any COVID-19 symptoms.

The tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

Add to Favorites