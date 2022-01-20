Music Street Brass Band Forming Santa Barbara Brass Band Looking for Performers

With the advent of the State Street Promenade and the pandemic as an incentive to do as much as possible outdoors, Santa Barbara has seen an impressive increase in communal activities, such as roller skating and cycling. Now there’s yet another fun way to be together outside — playing in a marching brass band. The brainchild of Maria Cincotta and Antoine Descos, this initiative intends to create a fun and welcoming community band that can bring music and joy to the streets of Santa Barbara.

The group is looking for people to play all sorts of brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments. Any instrument that you can play while walking is welcome. The band’s founders have played in other street brass bands in N.Y.C., France, and Germany.

If you are interested in joining, contact the group by emailing a.descos@gmail.com.



