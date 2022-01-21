Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect Allegedly Assaulting Man, Making Homophobic Statements Suspect Allegedly Fled and Assaulted Officers Attempting to Arrest Him

Four Santa Barbara Police officers sustained minor injuries after subduing a man actively battering a 64-year-old man on the 500 block of Bath Street.

After officers arrived, a K-9 officer verbally ordered the suspect, 21-year-old Santa Maria resident Carlos Undabahena, to stop attacking the man, according to officials. Undabahena looked at the officer and fled into an apartment complex with its front door open. Later officers would learn from the victim that Undabehna was making multiple homophobic threats and statements while attacking. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought his own medical treatment.

Officers pursued Undabahena into the residence, and he allegedly attempted to punch and actively fight multiple officers, striking one officer in the face. A non-lethal projectile and a K-9 dog were deployed to subdue him, but had little effect, though officers were eventually able to subdue Undabahena and take him into custody.

According to police, Undabahena managed to injure a total of three officers and a sergeant in the scuffle, though all were minor to moderate injuries. Undabahena sustained minor injuries and refused all forms of medical treatment.

Undabahena was arrested and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for violence against an officer, battery causing injury to an officer, resisting arrest, hate crime, and battery. Undabahena also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites