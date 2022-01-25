Music Ty Segall and the Freedom Band Returning to Santa Barbara Psychedelic Garage Rock Leader to Play Lobero Theatre

Seeing Ty Segall live for the first time is not something you forget. I caught Segall at SOhO in 2009, and the evening remains burned into my neural pathways like furrows left by a flaming meteor. His fans call him the “shredator,” an electric guitarist of such startling virtuosity and imagination that it’s impossible to think about anything else while he’s onstage.

Segall has grown into an increasingly versatile songwriter and singer throughout his astoundingly prolific recording career. Who knows what he will offer at the Lobero on Monday, January 31, when he appears with his Freedom Band? Whether he plays Harry Nilsson covers or dives into an all-out Hawkwind-style face-melting jam, this show is not to miss.

Sign up for Pano, Charles Donelan’s weekly newsletter that captures the full range of arts and entertainment available in our region in one panoramic weekly wide shot, scanning our cultural horizon for the best in theater, visual art, film, dance, music, and more.

Add to Favorites