News Laura Capps Announces Run for Santa Barbara Supervisor’s Seat Says Candidacy ‘Centers on Our Children and Their Future’

Laura Capps announced Monday morning that she is running to represent the 2nd District on Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors.

“My candidacy for County Supervisor centers on our children and their future,” Capps said in a prepared statement. “As Supervisor, I will build on my decades of experience to tackle the urgent and interconnected issues of today: poverty, housing, homelessness, drought and climate change, mental health, economic development, transportation, healthcare, and public safety, while creating innovative solutions for the issues of tomorrow.”

Capps, a five-year member of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, made her announcement two weeks after current 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart announced he would seek election to the California State Assembly.

“I am fortunate I was raised in Goleta and Santa Barbara and am a product of our local public schools,” Capps said. “My parents and teachers taught me from a young age what it means to be involved, to lend a hand, and make a difference in the lives of your neighbors. My career in public service spans three decades — in the White House, United States Senate, and national and local nonprofit organizations — reflecting a strong commitment to better the lives of others.”

Capps, 49, is the daughter of former U.S. Representatives Walter and Lois Capps. She previously worked as a White House aide and speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, and also as a communications manager for Senator Ted Kennedy.

Capps touted an early endorsement from James Joyce III, founder of Coffee with a Black Guy and former Santa Barbara mayoral candidate. “In today’s divisive climate, one of the top skills of a successful leader is the ability to listen,” James said in a statement. “Laura Capps is that leader. Throughout her public service career, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead with compassion, listening with both her ears and heart to make thoughtful decisions on behalf of the people she serves.”

She also noted the support of Goleta City Councilmember James Kyriaco. “Laura Capps is an excellent choice for 2nd District Supervisor. She is highly qualified and strongly committed to our community, particularly our local children and youth,” Kyriaco said.

Capps previously staged an unsuccessful run against 1st District Supervisor Das Williams in 2020. She has since moved to be able to represent the 2nd District. Jonathan Abboud, executive director of the Isla Vista Community Services District and a member of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, has said he is considering kicking off his on campaign for the 2nd District seat.

