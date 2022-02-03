Sports Fourth Quarter Rally Lifts San Marcos Over Santa Barbara The Royals are Kings of the Channel League for the Third Consecutive Season.

Senior center Aidan Mandel scored a game-high 24 points and the San Marcos High boys basketball team clinched at least a share of their third consecutive Channel League title with a 52-44 victory over Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

The Royals trailed for much of the second half but rallied in the fourth quarter to overcome a determined effort by the Dons.

“We know once our defensive intensity starts clicking our momentum on offense just seems to flow that much better,” said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks. “We had a size advantage in the paint and we wanted to exploit that as best we could.”

Santa Barbara entered the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead and extended it to 39-34 early in the period on a pull-up jumper by Ixaka Craviotto-Velasco. From there, San Marcos put together a 6-0 run capped off by a fastbreak layup by Shakir Ahmad to take a 40-39 with 5:30 remaining in the game.

The Royals full court press helped them get back into the game by creating steals and easy buckets in transition.

“Too many turnovers at the end. They got us playing too fast with that trap,” said Santa Barbara coach Corey Adam. “We couldn’t get our composure offensively. Defensively I think we did a pretty good job.”

Freshman Luke Zuffellato was a bright spot for Santa Barbara as he scored ten points all in the first half and senior guard Andre Battle knocked down three three-pointers for Santa Barbara on his way to a team-high 11 points as the Dons built up an eight-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Royals were clinging to a 44-43 lead when Ahmad knocked down two free throws with 2:25 to play, extending the San Marcos lead to 47-44. Neither team scored again until Mandel drained a turnaround jumper that served as a dagger to the Dons’ hopes with 51 seconds left and put San Marcos ahead 49-44.

Hicks credited bench players Andre McCullough, Wyatt Miller and Micah Jacobi for giving the Royals a lift.

San Marcos will travel to Lompoc Friday for the next game and Santa Barbara will travel to Santa Ynez. The two teams will play again Saturday in the regular season finale.

Dos Pueblos 52 Santa Ynez 37

The Chargers remain in second place in Channel League with a 5-3 record.

Cate 64 Grace Brethren 26

The Rams (12-3 overall, 6-0 Frontier League) remain undefeated in the Frontier League and will travel to Villanova Prep on Friday for their regular season finale. Babacar Pouye scored 23 points.

Bishop Diego 55 Thacher 49

The Cardinals capped off an undefeated run through the Tri-Valley League with a hard fought win over Thacher. Kai Morphy scored 17 points.

Add to Favorites