Sports San Marcos and Santa Ynez Wrestlers Shine at Channel League Individual Championships The Pirates and Royals Both Claim Four Individual Titles

After claiming the Channel League team championships and reaching the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 3 team duals the San Marcos wrestling team performed well at the Channel League individual championships on Saturday afternoon at the Thunderhut.

The Royals tied with Santa Ynez for the most weight class winners with four. Dos Pueblos and Cabrillo boasted two weight class winners while Lompoc and Santa Barbara won one weight class apiece.

The top three finishers in each eight class move on to the CIF Individual championships.

At 108 pounds Jacob Dominguez of San Marcos claimed first place by forfeit over Austin Dye of Santa Barbara.

Cody Pearce of Dos Pueblos defeated Santino Alvaro of Santa Ynez in the 115 pounds first-place match by decision (7-5). Thomas Johnson of Santa Ynez pinned Ruben Manzanarez in the 122 pound first-place match.

At 128 pounds Troy Mojonnier of Santa Ynez won by decision over Shaun Vague of Dos Pueblos. Another Santa Ynez wrestler, Leandro Contreras won first place at 134 pounds by decision over Ruben Fuentes.

Santa Barbara’s lone first-place finisher was Nikolai Proft at 140 pounds and he pinned second-place finisher Ben Flores of Santa Ynez. At 147 pounds Yuen Penaloza of Dos Pueblos won by decision over Benicio Garcia-Holland.

Aidan Higgs of Cabrillo pinned Jesus Pulet of San Marcos to claim the 154 pound title. Juan Torres of San Marcos continued his dominant season with a pin of Angel Parra of Santa Barbara at162 pounds.

San Marcos notched another pin from Ambrose Partee over Eduardo Carvajal 172 at 172 pounds. Cabrillo’s Jose Escobar won by major decision over Santa Barbara’s Jose Escobar at 184 pounds/

At 197 pounds A.J. Saenz of Santa Ynez won by forfeit over Christian Cruz of Santa Barbara. Jake Carroll of San Marcos pinned Joaquin Bailey-Mussachio at 222 pounds and Andy Rodriguez accounted for Lompoc’s lone individual title by pinning Ivan Medina of Dos Pueblos at 287 pounds.

On the girls’ side Isabell Regalado of Dos Pueblos won by major decision (12-2) over Victoria Bernard of Santa Ynez at 118 pound and Fiona Cate of Dos Pueblos pinned Layla Powell of Cabrillo at 133 pounds

At 139 pounds Leslye Sierra Pacheco of Dos Pueblos pinned Sophia Slavich of Santa Barbara and at 145 pounds Julie Gonzalez of Lompoc pinned Monique DeLeon of Cabrillo.

