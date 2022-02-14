News UC Santa Barbara Physics Researcher Struck in Alleged Hit-and-Run Man Was Riding Bike Along PCH When Struck from Behind, Thrown into Parked Car

Jeff Sczechowski | Credit: Courtesy of Namino Glantz

Santa Barbara resident and UCSB staff member Jeff Sczechowski was struck from behind while riding his bicycle along the Pacific Coast Highway, in an apparent hit-and-run.

Sczechowski was struck just north of the Sycamore Canyon State Park entrance. He was wearing a white helmet and cycling clothing and was thrown into a parked car after he was struck. Sczechowski was then transported by ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center. He has sustained significant injuries to his back, leg, and arms.

Sczechowski, a chemical engineering PhD, manages a research center in the UCSB Department of Physics. He is also an avid cyclist and bonsai tree artist.

His wife, Namino Glantz, and their children ask anyone who may have been involved in or witnessed the event to please contact Ventura California Highway Patrol Officer Bowen at (805) 662-2640. No description of the vehicle that hit Sczechowski is available at this time.

