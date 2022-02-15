Sports Gauchos Host Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State This Week UCSB Men's Basketball Has Won Three Consecutive Games in Big West Conference Play.

UCSB men’s basketball games are once again open to the public and the Gauchos will host the top two teams in the Big West this week with Cal State Fullerton coming to the Thuderdome on Thursday and Long Beach State visiting on Saturday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

The Gauchos (11-9 overall, 3-4 Big West) are riding a three-game winning streak and are looking to build on their momentum down the stretch of Big West Conference play.

UCSB has moved to a completely mobile/digital ticketing platform. Tickets are on sale to the public and available at https://www.ucsbgauchos.com/tickets/Basketball/mens.

UCSB indoor athletic events require all spectators in attendance to show proof of their full vaccination status or provide a pre-entry negative COVID-19 test within two days for PCR tests or within one day of antigen tests. Verification of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required outside of the event venue upon arrival and before entry.

