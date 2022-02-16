Courts & Crime Isla Vista Resident Arrested for Planting Hidden Cameras in Bathroom Suspect Allegedly Hid Camera in Air Freshener, Charged with Invasion of Privacy

Credit: Courtesy of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of a victim’s home in the 6500 block of Madrid Road in Isla Vista.

Foot patrol deputies identified the suspect as 21-year-old Justin Asinobi of Isla Vista. After deputies contacted Asinobi at his residence, they recovered several recording devices they believe were used to record victims without their knowledge.

Asinobi was arrested on February 15 and booked at the Main Jail for invasion of privacy by means of an electronic device and eavesdropping. He is being held with an enhanced bail of $400,000. Sheriff’s deputies are continuing this investigation and will be attempting to identify and contact additional victims.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case can contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at (805) 681-4179, or can provide anonymous information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.

