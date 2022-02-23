Visual Arts Arts Fund, Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences to Merge Arts Fund, Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences to Merge

The 3,000-square-foot Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences (MSME) space in La Cumbre Plaza will become the home of The Arts Fund Community Gallery in June 2022. The Arts Fund will continue the activities and exhibitions of the MSME while incorporating its Community Gallery into operations at that location. The merger, which puts The Arts Fund on the lease for the space, is funded by the David Bermant Foundation.

The Arts Fund will use the MSME space to activate La Cumbre Plaza as a new arts destination in Santa Barbara. MSME Executive Director Marco Pinter will continue to oversee the movement and time-based aspects of the combined programs. For more information and to follow the process, visit artsfundsb.org or seehearmove.com.

