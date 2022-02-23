BREAKING: Santa Barbara Junior High Student Allegedly Called Racial Slurs, Assaulted by Other Students
Visual Arts

Arts Fund, Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences to Merge

Arts Fund, Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences to Merge

Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Feb 23, 2022 | 9:14am

The 3,000-square-foot Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences (MSME) space in La Cumbre Plaza will become the home of The Arts Fund Community Gallery in June 2022. The Arts Fund will continue the activities and exhibitions of the MSME while incorporating its Community Gallery into operations at that location. The merger, which puts The Arts Fund on the lease for the space, is funded by the David Bermant Foundation.

The Arts Fund will use the MSME space to activate La Cumbre Plaza as a new arts destination in Santa Barbara. MSME Executive Director Marco Pinter will continue to oversee the movement and time-based aspects of the combined programs. For more information and to follow the process, visit artsfundsb.org or seehearmove.com

  • Credit: Courtesy
  • Credit: Courtesy
  • Credit: Courtesy

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Wed Feb 23, 2022 | 21:42pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/02/23/arts-fund-museum-of-sensory-movement-experiences-to-merge/

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.