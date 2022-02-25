The Home Page The Home Page: Indoor Reflections and Outdoor Inspirations The Power of Reflection in Unexpected Places

MIRROR, MIRROR

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

My friend Logan recently moved into an adorable studio cottage. It’s one of those rare little hidden-behind-a-house gems that are almost impossible to find in today’s local rental market. Fortuitously, as she’s been decorating her new digs, Logan’s grandparents have been doing some purging. While the cottage’s tiny footprint won’t accommodate many of their heirlooms, there’s one piece that Logan could not pass up. I helped her carry a huge antique wood-framed mirror into the studio — definitely a two-person task! We hung its shiny splendor in her kitchen/living room. This non-traditional ornament definitely makes a statement. Logan says it makes her new place feel like home. Read more on mirrors in this blog post from the Washington Post, and don’t be afraid to use the power of reflection in unexpected places!

Credit: Caitlin Hensel

What do local Realtors do when they’re not busy showing houses, prepping houses, writing offers on houses, and looking at houses? They get together (mostly virtually these days) to further their education on a plethora of topics that help them hone their expertise and further develop their professionalism. This week, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors presented their 2022 Real Estate Market Update in a members-only Zoom presentation. California Association of Realtors Senior Economist Jordan Levine was joined by local leaders Dusty Baker, Randy Glick, and Caitlin Hensel, who presented a review and preview of local residential and commercial real estate activity. The slide above shows some of the recent retail sales as presented by Caitlin Hensel. The event was recorded; if you’re interested in learning more, ask your favorite local Realtor.

A CURE FOR CLUTTER

Credit: organized_nest

The Independent is full of love this week, with our annual Wedding Guide issue available now in print and online. You’ll find specialty photographers, wedding cakes, honeymoon ideas, and more. But don’t overlook the real estate section. In our Simply 805 column, expert Sara Caputo shares her own love story: tips for taming the accumulation of stuff that can threaten even the sweetest of relationships. Caputo claims that calming the clutter can lead to your own happily ever after. And how can any lovebirds ignore such advice on sweethearts’ week?

COMING SOON COMPOUND

Credit: Thomas Ploch

I received a super hot tip this week from Realtor Kelly Knight about an upcoming listing that has oodles of charm, heaps of history, and location, location, location. Stay tuned to learn more about this set of adorable adobe cottages coming to market soon. If you know me, you know I’ll likely want to Make Myself at Home.

Enjoy your Sunday!

