Community ‘We Are All Ukrainians’: Santa Barbara Rally Draws Hundreds to Courthouse Former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Supervisor Das Williams Among Speakers at Monday’s Protest

As many as 700 people — many sporting the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag — assembled in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s monumental stone archway this Monday at noon to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was the second such protest in the past four days.

Credit: Carl Perry

“We are all Ukrainians,” proclaimed former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson. Of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin — who launched the assault last week on the pretext of “de-Nazifying” Ukraine — Jackson said, “Let’s face it: The man is a thug. He is evil.”

While protesters found themselves braving an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the 80s, several speakers reminded those in attendance that people in Ukraine were being shelled and bombed. Christo Artusio, who helped organize Monday’s rally, noted that people in Ukraine may not be able to take such protests — or their freedom of speech — for granted much longer. Ukraine, he said, was the last bastion of democracy in that part of the world and that’s why Putin is so determined to snuff it out. It’s democracy, he stated, that Putin fears.

Artusio —a Santa Barbara native who spent 15 years working for the State Department — lives in Kiev with his wife, Tatyana Taruta. They were scheduled to fly back to Kiev — where they run a thriving business — on March 6. The war drastically changed their travel arrangements. They had relatives from Ukraine visiting them for Taruta’s birthday. He implored them to stay. They declined. They are now trapped back home. Artusio said machine gun fights had broken out in their neighborhood in Kiev.

“It’s about as close from where we live as the Hotel California is from Bud Bottoms dolphin fountain,” he explained.

Credit: Carl Perry

Taruta — whose father serves in Ukraine’s parliament — said she has a brother-in-law who goes out armed with a gun searching for Russians to fight. Her friends and colleagues back home are embroiled in the war effort. She calls constantly. Cell phone communications remain mercifully open. When she connects, she hears shells exploding and jets flying overhead. If no one answers, she is seized by worry. To date, no one in her family has been hurt.

Both she and her husband spoke highly of economic sanctions and powerful moral support, but more is needed, she said.

“They can’t fight tanks and jets with a gun,” she said.

Credit: Carl Perry

She said the $350 million in military aid the United States has approved for Ukraine is wonderful. But Egypt gets $1.4 billion, she noted, “and they’re not a democracy.” Israel gets twice that.

Helping put Monday’s rally together was County Supervisor Das Williams, a close childhood friend of Artusio. They went to grade school together. Artusio helped negotiate the Paris Climate Accord. It was while doing so he met his wife, then helping the Ukrainian government.

“Ukraine’s fight is our fight,” Williams declared at the rally. He described Ukraine as an imperfect democracy, “but a democracy nonetheless.” That’s why Putin is so hell bent on making sure it doesn’t succeed. Putin’s war machine, Williams noted, was fueled with oil and gas revenues. He urged people to vote with their pocketbooks to fight Putin.

Monday’s rally was both solemn and festive. A troupe of folk dancers performed the Ukrainian national dance, described as “a vivacious” number. They also performed a slower more melancholic dirge. Cars and trucks honked in support as they whizzed by. Many people spoke. One young man sang a moving rendition of “Ave Maria.”

Several Franciscan brothers from the Mission — including Father Larry — spoke in solidarity with the Ukrainians. “Your broken hearts are our broken hearts,” he said. “May peace be to Ukraine.”

Credit: Carl Perry

District Attorney Joyce Dudley became verklempt describing how her grandfather emigrated from Ukraine as a young boy to escape the anti-Jewish Russian Pogroms of 1900. In New York City, he collected and sold rotten fruit by night and sewed old socks by day. When he saved enough money, he brought his parents and other relatives to the United States.

Dudley welled up, saying, “It’s happening again.” Women and children, she said, were being slaughtered. “I’m so sorry, Poppy,” she said, as if speaking to her grandfather. “I’m so sorry.”

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

