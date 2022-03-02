Courts & Crime All COVID-19 Cases at Santa Barbara’s Main Jail Have Been Cleared Sheriff’s Office Said All 278 Inmates Associated With the Outbreak Have Recovered or Been Released

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced today that all 278 cases of COVID-19 at the Main Jail have been cleared. This is the first time there have been zero cases at the jail since the outbreak was first reported on December 8, 2021.

Out of the 278 positive cases, 272 individuals have fully recovered and six have been released, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff’s Office worked closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health and Wellpath to test and care for the individuals who tested positive at the jail. All staff are tested daily, and the jail has had strict COVID-19 protocols in place for all incoming and current inmates.

Zick also announced that Sheriff’s Office Custody Command staff will be meeting with County Public Health within the next few days to pursue the possibility of reinstating visitation at the Main Jail. More info regarding a timeline for the potential reinstatement will be made public as soon as it is available.

