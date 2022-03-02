Letters Putin Is Smart?

Donald Trump has proven to be criminally corrupt and dangerously ignorant at a level unseen in U.S. history. One need look no further than his assessment of his hero and mentor’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine. In Trump’s own words, “Putin is smart. He’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.” He then claims the Russian aggression was caused by “a rigged election in the U.S. in 2020.” Never mind his 60+ losses in court on this subject. It’s all about him and the “Big Lie.” Get it?

On the home front, then-President Donald Trump tore up, shredded, chewed up, ate, and flushed official White House documents in violation of the Presidential Records Act of 1978. In addition, the National Archives and Records Administration has retrieved 15 boxes of records illegally transported from the White House to Mar-a- Lago during Trump’s last days in office. How many more stolen boxes are in Trump’s possession has yet to be determined. Many were clearly marked “Classified” or “Top Secret.” To borrow the words of a columnist for the local Santa Barbara daily, “If true, that’s staggering.”

The fact that Donald Trump was the most corrupt U.S. president since Warren G. Harding has been well documented by David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner in their Pulitzer Prize winning series in the New York Times, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book Peril, and by Mary Trump (his niece), in her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Also, Trump’s former accountants at Mazars USA have said that a decade’s worth of his financial records “should no longer be relied upon.” This con man is, figuratively speaking, both Bonnie and Clyde.

Trump was clearly the most ignorant president since … well, ever! He said Covid-19 was a hoax and would “disappear like a miracle” if people would shoot bleach into their veins! This delirious dotard also irritated the proverbial oyster and produced the “pearl of wisdom” that if we simply did less COVID testing, we would have fewer cases. Yet, Trumpistas continue to question the mental state of our current president, while genuflecting at the feet of a man whose IQ barely registers as a whole number. This is a classic case of projection. It’s what deplorables do.

Add to Favorites