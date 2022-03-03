Announcement Santa Barbara Public Library Launches Circulating Museum and Botanic Garden Passes

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 03/03/2022

The Santa Barbara Public Library is now offering passes to visit MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden to SBPL cardholders. Each family pass checks out for one week with your Santa Barbara Public Library card. Moxi Membership cards cover the admission of two adults (18+) and up to three children (17 and under) at the museum. Similarly, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden memberships cover the admission for two adults and any children under the age of 18.

SBPL has partnered with both organizations extensively over the last several years, both by offering programming at the museum and garden, and by collaborating with their staff to bring programming into the Library. Offering community members the opportunity to check out a pass to visit these educational organizations complements our goals of providing increased access for all families in Santa Barbara. “We are so excited to expand opportunities for learning and exploration for local families by partnering with MOXI and the Botanic Garden,” states Jessica Cadiente, Library Director.

To reserve your pass, visit sbplibrary.org and search for “Library of Things : Moxi Membership Card” or “Library of Things: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Membership card”. When your pass is ready, you can pick it up at any SBPL library location.

These memberships are available through funding provided by the State of California, administered by the California State Library. To find out more, visit the MOXI website at moxi.org and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden website at sbbg.org.

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

