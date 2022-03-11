Parsnip, Ralph and Gizmo

Parsnip

Parsnip | Credit: Courtesy

If you want all the cuteness in a tiny, furry package, then Parsnip is your girl! She is a Netherland Dwarf bunny who was rescued from a hoarding situation, arriving at BUNS terrified of human contact and not knowing what fresh greens or hay were. Months – and lots of love – later, she dashes up to people demanding greens and accepting pets and snuggles. Parsnip is a wee monarch ready to rule over your home and your heart!

Ralph

Ralph | Credit: Courtesy

Ralph is a handsome, 2-year-old, tri-color guinea pig with a good attitude. Through no fault of his own, he was returned from his adoptive home in somewhat rough shape. He had sores on his feet and had lost weight. But Ralph is a bounce-back boy and is looking fine and healthy now. Holding no grudges and gentle by nature, Ralph is ready to meet the family he was truly meant to be part of.

Come meet these lovelies, and many more, at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Also, visit online anytime at www.bunssb.org. For more information call (805) 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org.

Gizmo

Gizmo | Credit: Courtesy

Gizmo is searching for someone to take him on his next great adventure.

This handsome 4-year-old Doberman Pinscher/Husky mix believes in living life to its fullest. There’s rarely a dull moment when you are in his presence, and he has a talent for making everyone who sees him smile.

Gizmo is a charming and lively dog who would be happiest in an active home with experienced adopters who can spend lots of time exercising and playing with him. Gizmo’s big personality means that he likes to be the star of the show, so he would be happiest as the only animal in a home.

Want to learn more about Gizmo? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Are you interested in bringing Gizmo home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

