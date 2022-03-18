Man Dies After Being Struck by Car on Upper State Street

A man hit by an automobile while crossing upper State Street on Monday night died on Wednesday from the injuries he’d sustained, according to Santa Barbara Police.

Justin Juniel had been crossing State Street at Broadmoor Plaza at about 8:30 p.m. on March 14 when he was struck by a car headed east. He was found to have serious injuries and taken to Cottage Hospital, where he died the afternoon of March 16.

A Santa Barbara Police team reconstructed the accident in an attempt to determine what had happened and closed the busy thoroughfare for several hours Monday night. The cause remains under investigation, though driving under the influence does not seem to have been a factor, the police report.

Earlier in the month, Juniel had been chased by officers after homeowners on Calle Noguera reported a prowler. In the fight that ensued once officers caught up to him, one officer suffered a broken hand. Juniel was jailed on $100,000 bail on March 3. He was 40 years old and reportedly a transient.

