The Home Page: New Listings, Numbers, and Burgers For All!

ROMANTIC RENOVATIONS

Credit: Stephanie Todaro

I love a good before-and-after story, especially when it involves home renovations that I can relate to. My kitchen is a long, narrow room that’s perfect for one cook but a little challenging when I want to share the kitchen with someone else. It makes me smile to imagine a growing family trying to get along in a similar space. This article — complete with backstory that includes a prom photo of high school sweethearts 17 years ago — details one family’s galley kitchen remodel in explicit detail, including photos, sources, and stories of using their kids’ Legos to diagram the new space. I’ll keep cooking in my kitchen-made-for-one and enjoying other folks’ expansion adventures.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE

Credit: Courtesy Fidelity National Title

We all know that local real estate is currently experiencing a frenzied seller’s market. Realtor Stan Tabler of Compass shares this at-a-glance graph showing 32 years of average and median home prices, plus some analysis to put the numbers into perspective: “Historically the highest year-to-date median sales price on the Santa Barbara South Coast had been recorded in 2007 at $1,031,500. The median sales price for all of 2020 was $1,200,000. In February 2022, the median sales price was $1,722,000, up from $1,550,000 in January and up 44 percent from 2021. The median sale price had been hovering near 2007’s historic high for most of 2017, 2018, 2019 and started an upward creep in 2020 and continued in 2021, but in 2022 new record high median sale prices are being set. In February 2022, the average South Coast sales price was $2,741,477.” Thanks, Stan.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Yes, homes are selling quickly these days, but new homes for sale are still popping up. Here are three brand-new listings that just hit the market this week. I chose backyard photos of all three, just for fun. Take your pick, but don’t drag your heels!

1730 GLEN OAKS DRIVE

Credit: David Palermo

Three-bedroom, two-bath French Normandy estate in a quiet yet convenient Montecito neighborhood. Offered by Cristal Clarke of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

340 OLD MILL ROAD, SPACE 165

Credit: Will McGowan

When it comes to manufactured homes, the San Vicente community is one of Santa Barbara’s best. Tons of trees, heated pool and spa, and more. This two-bedroom, two-bath home is sunny and spacious. Contact Mia Wamsley at Douglas & Associates of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

400 EAST PEDREGOSA, UNIT G

Credit: Ken Pfeiffer

This two-bedroom, two-bath home is in a 14-unit complex on the desirable Upper Eastside. Just blocks to the Mission and walk-to-town close, plus I’m told that it’s sunset views are amazing. This gem is listed by The Hall Team at Compass. Don’t blink or it’ll be gone.

In addition to all the great real estate news in this week’s Independent, the big news on the front cover is that it’s BURGER WEEK! Great restaurants all over town are offering delicious, creative $7 burgers now through Wednesday. Get out and treat yourself!

