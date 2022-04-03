Lagerville Returns to Figueroa Mountain Brewing in Buellton

Figueroa Mountain Brewing launched Lagerville in 2018 as a crisp, lighter beer antidote to an American craft brew scene dominated by monstrously hoppy IPAs, hazy and otherwise. The Buellton bash was an immediate hit, and it’s returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus on April 9, this time with more than 40 lager-producing breweries, including international brands for the first time ever.

CANNED COLLAB: Figueroa Mountain teamed with Enegren and Urban Roots to produce a special Lagerville beer. | Credit: Courtesy

We asked Fig Mountain’s brewmaster Kevin Ashford to tell us about five lagers he’s excited to try on Saturday, which includes one that he made as a collaboration for the event with Moorpark’s Enegren and Sacramento’s Urban Roots.

Green Cheek Beer Co.’s Marchtoberfest!: “Festbier is one of my personal favorite styles, and I know the Green Cheek team will make an incredible version here. At 5.8 percent, it hearkens back to some of the stronger festival beers. It makes me feel ready to party!”

Bearded Tang’s Ella Down Unda: “Head brewer Jonathan Chiusano is very passionate about lager beers, and his team can brew anything under the sun, but I really look forward to the way he creates exceptionally clean beer. I am excited to see what kind of hop profile he comes up with in this Australian Pilsner.”

Urban Roots’ 11º Polo Tmavý: “They make one of my favorite Czech lagers in the United States called 10º. I have not tried 11º, but I expect this Czech amber lager to be incredible! They have an uncanny way of finding balance in even the smallest of beers.”

Private Landbrauerei Schönram’s Helles: “This will be the first opportunity for Figueroa Mountain to host international breweries at Lagerville. Private Landbrauerei Schönram is an incredible brewery in Bavaria that has been family-owned since 1780. It is uncommon to drink their Helles, and even less common to drink it as fresh as it will be at the festival!”

Figueroa Mountain-Enegren-Urban Roots’ Lagerville: “This beer was a blast to brew with our friends from Enegren and Urban Roots. We wanted this Czech dark lager to be sessionable, but complex. We found it with all Czech ingredients. Czech Saaz and Kazbek hops play very nicely with the roast and nuttiness of the malt bill.”

Lagerville is on April 9, noon-4 p.m., at Figueroa Mountain Brewing, 45 Industrial Way, Buellton. See lagerville.beer for tickets and more information.

Credit: Courtesy

