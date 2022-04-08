Promoting Positive Change

What is Sacramento worried about? Such efforts to meddle in our local elections, such as Mollie Culver’s recent lawsuit attempting to disqualify candidate Christy Lozano, running for Superintendent of County Schools.

The mean-spirited lawsuit handled by a Sacramento Law firm was settled in favor of Democracy. Christy Lozano will remain on the ballot.

Voters will have choice; for the first time in 35 years there is a challenge to the direction of the Santa Barbara County schools.

Now I see why no one would run against Laura Capps for 2nd District County Supervisor, they were too afraid. Full disclosure, I’m a Democrat, so don’t go there! Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on, this has just gone too far.

Sadly, this tampering from Sacramento created undeserved distractions for both candidates Christy Lozano and Susan Salcido. They are both qualified and hard-working with good intentions.

True democracy is rooted in freedom and people having the choice to change things that are not working. Promoting candidates and voting protects this.

You can’t move forward without looking back. Winston Churchill said it well: “However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.”

Outcomes show most of our schools fall below average level for state and federal scores in math and English. Why?

In her whistleblower video, found under YouTube Christy Lozano exposed supplemental background materials that teachers used to teach in our schools. Why is it password protected?

Parents have the right to see what is being promoted and taught to their kids. Lozano advocates for transparency and accountability.

Earlier this year, San Francisco voters not happy with the direction of public schools drew a line in the sand recalling three school board members.

Will it be a year of change for our schools?