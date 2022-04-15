Adrian, Finley and Ferdinand

Adrian

Adrian | Credit: Courtesy

Adrian is a 1-year-old medium-haired lynx point male cat. He arrived at the shelter with two brothers who were quickly adopted, but Adrian is pickier and is holding out for the right home. He is playful and loving but doesn’t like other cats at all, which is one of the main reasons he’s still around.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Finley

Finley | Credit: Courtesy

This adorable little Chi mix is 5 months old, fully vaccinated, altered, and microchipped. She is fully potty- and crate-trained. She is very fun, playful, and loves giving puppy kisses. She is independent and curious. She loves going on adventures and is small enough to take everywhere.

Ferdinand

Ferdinand | Credit: Courtesy

This adorable little Chi/Doxie mix is a gentle giant with a huge heart. He is a lap dog for sure. He is curious but very well-behaved and has a calm demeanor. He is fully vaccinated, altered, and mircrochipped. He sleeps all night in his crate, and knows to go potty outside. He is such a happy pup. You won’t be able to contain your smiles when you see him walking around with his toy in his mouth, happily wagging his tail.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or visit Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.