Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Jill Egar

Santa Barbara County – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized teacher Jill Egar for her care and devotion to the special education preschool students she serves in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD).

At the Rotary Club’s luncheon on April 15, 2022, Egar was awarded a $1,000 check to use toward classroom needs. Egar said she’ll apply her award toward buying materials to make the student assessment environment more “inviting and natural.”

Egar has served as an early childhood special education teacher for SBUSD for 5 years and worked in education for more than 30 years. She has taught at Franklin Children’s Center Preschool and is now a member of SBUSD’s Early Childhood Education Assessment Team.

“The thing I love most about being an educator is really seeing the growth that every child makes,” Egar said. “I love their humor and their explorative minds and take joy in seeing how they see the world through innocence and acceptance. I love learning along with my students and knowing that I am making a difference in their lives as they make a difference in mine.”

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network Program.

Egar was nominated for this recognition by her supervisor Armando Uribe, SBUSD’s Program Facilitator of Special Education, who said she was chosen for her three key traits: caring, flexible, and dedicated. He said that Egar is a “team-player and has been able to adapt to the changes that have come up due to COVID-19”, even volunteering to support the transportation needs of the district in the midst of the national bus driver shortage. “Her can-do attitude and dedication to her team, students, and community are what make her an outstanding educator in our community.”

“I congratulate Jill Egar on this special recognition, and thank her for her commitment to creating a positive, nurturing learning environment for the students with special needs she serves,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido.

Egar is one of four individual teachers recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara annually. The other three teachers honored this year were Allison Heiduk from Monte Vista Elementary School, Hozby Galindo from La Cumbre Jr. High School, and Ellen Heenan from San Marcos High School. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbra has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools since 1986.

“Ask anybody to think of those who have had a profound impact on their lives,” said Matt Nehmer, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara. “Odds are they will name at least one teacher. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is honored to recognize those who answer the call to serve and go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of our youth. Ms. Egar is one of those educators in our community. We acknowledge her many contributions and all those who stand with her in the teaching profession.”