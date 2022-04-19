Summer Rock Camps for Youth and Adults at JAMS (Jasmine’s Alternative Music School)

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA: JAMS has opened enrollment for its summer rock camp for kids and teens, bringing kids ages 8 to 18 together from all parts of town and all backgrounds to play music and have fun. After exploring all the instruments involved in the program (guitar, bass, drums, keyboard), each participant will pick an instrument to focus on, learn the instrument, form bands, learn cover songs, write original songs, and play a show at the end of the program. After the past two years unprecedented isolation, such a program is needed now more than ever. JAMS provides a safe place for kids to start blossoming again socially.

Credit: Courtesy

All levels of experience are welcome, including total beginners. If a participant doesn’t have an instrument, instruments can be borrowed from JAMS. The primary instructors are three members of a female rock band, Space Queen. All three have studied music, have been teaching music to kids and adults for years, and are inspiring and fun teachers. Young mentors and interns will co-coach the bands and help the kids learn.

The program will run from August 1st through the 5th at the JAMS studio (631 1/2 N. Milpas). Full scholarships are offered to all who need them. No one will be turned away for lack of resources. More info and registration forms can be found here: https://jamsmusic.org/after school-music-exploration-program, or email info@jamsmusic.org.

JAMS is also hosting a summer rock camp for adults from July 25th through the 29th, perfect for adults who have always wanted to explore playing in a band but have not had the chance to do so. All levels are welcome. In intensive evening blocks, participants will learn instruments, form bands, write songs and play a show under the mentorship of the members of Space Queen. This is a fundraiser—not only is the adult rock camp a thrilling and fun experience, but all proceeds go to support scholarships for the rock camp for teens and kids as well as our other community programs.

About JAMS: JAMS provides free and low-cost access to music mentorship, instruction, classes, songwriting, jam sessions and musical production to families who cannot afford it in the Santa Barbara community. By bringing kids and adults from different socioeconomic backgrounds together in creative collaboration, we use music as a transformative tool for social change.

JAMS ~ Star Jasmine Music: jamsmusic.org, info@jamsmusic.org, (805) 456-8612