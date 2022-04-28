Spring Refresh Giveaway 2022

Spring has sprung! To help get us all in the spirit of this new season, we have put together the Spring Reset Giveaway, where 7 local businesses are giving away prizes to help you reset your space, mind, body, and soul.

The giveaway runs from April 28 – May 11. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, May 13

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

https://www.sbbg.org/ Prize Description: A gift of membership. This Individual Membership (valued at $75) provides free admission to the Garden for the year (no reservations required for members), 2 single-use guest passes for friends and/or family, access to 345 botanic gardens and arboreta, a 10% discount at many participating local nurseries, advance registration, and reduced fees on classes, field trips, lectures, special events, and more. Click Here to Enter the Spring Refresh Giveaway: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Jiffy Lube Santa Barbara

jiffylube.com Prize Description: A complete complimentary servicing of your vehicle including: Jiffy Lube’s Signature Service oil change featuring Pennzoil Platinum full synthetic motor oil, replacement of your air filter and cabin air filter (if applicable), a complete fuel system cleaning service, replacement of your windshield wiper blades and tire rotation. These services have a combined value of up to $450. Not transferrable, may not be sold or otherwise traded, maximum value $450. No cash value. Limitations and exclusions apply. Not all services are required on every vehicle, not substitutions or credits will be given if a service is not performed due to vehicle type. Click Here to Enter the Spring Refresh Giveaway: Jiffy Lube Santa Barbara

Jiffy Lube Multicare

jiffylube.com Prize Description: A complimentary set of 4 Nexen N5000 tires for any passenger car, SUV or small truck including installation. Must have tires installed at time of purchase on vehicle. Limited to OEM tire sizes and fitment. Not transferrable, may not be sold or otherwise traded, maximum value $500. No cash value. Limitations and exclusions apply. Winner may apply value towards other premium tires that are not included in the offer. Click Here to Enter the Spring Refresh Giveaway: Jiffy Lube Multicare

OsteoStrong

https://osteostrong.me/ Prize Description: A free session, complimentary consultation and use of our special healing modalities valued at $100 Click Here to Enter the Spring Refresh Giveaway: OsteoStrong