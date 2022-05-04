A Vote for Bill Brown

I plan to vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.

Sheriff Brown has the experience, leadership, professionalism, and integrity that we need during these uncertain times.

Sheriff Brown has served Santa Barbara County with distinction.

Due to Sheriff Brown’s expertise and diligence, he was able to obtain a $80 million grant to get the new North County jail built, which also brought jobs and an improved economy to our county.

Whenever there is an emergency in our county, you can find Sheriff Brown there, providing the leadership and experience necessary to address that crisis — he knows what to do.

Sheriff Brown is well respected by his peers both at the state and national level having been elected president of the California Sheriff’s Association and vice president of the National Major Counties Sheriff’s Association. He will become president of that organization in two years; as president, he will be working with Congress and the Senate.

Sheriff Brown has been endorsed by over 1,000 people throughout the county and state.

Please join me and vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.

Alice Milligan is the retired associate superintendent of the Lompoc Unified School District.