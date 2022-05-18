United Way VITA Tax Program Helps Local Residents Receive Over $2.5 Million Back in Refunds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Ca, May 18, 2022 – United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) helped local residents receive over $2,678,237 back in refunds this year.

From February 2nd to April 18th, a team of 40 volunteers worked under United Way management at four locations throughout the County, providing free tax filing services to families and individuals making $67,000 or less annually. Locations included: United Way of Santa Barbara County, Immigrant Hope, the Eastside Library, and the Goleta Valley Community Center.

“The program ran remotely and despite the various challenges that came up over the tax season due to logistics associated with the virtual/remote program, VITA volunteers worked hard to offer another successful year of services for the community,” said Steve Ortiz, CEO of United Way.

In total, UWSBC filed 2,784 tax documents for 2022. Last year, UWSBC filed 1,362 tax returns and gave back over $2,065,586 in federal refunds to local community members. VITA is supported by partners at the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Immigrant Hope, AARP, and Eastside Library. UWSBC works closely with these organizations to provide participating sites and services to residents throughout the County.

To learn more about UWSBC and VITA, please visit: https://www.unitedwaysb.org/vita

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. UWSBC’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.