Teen Mural Project Free Registration Now Open at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center Press Release

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center is proud to announce the Teen Mural Project Theme for 2022 is: In My Life (What is important to you today?). The Teen Mural Project is free to all teens 11 – 19 years of age. Pre-registration is required at www.CarpinteriaArtsCenter.org.

Participants will pick up all materials on June 15th at the Carpinteria Arts Center between 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Finished artwork drop off day is Friday, July 15th.

The Mural will be on display in the Koch Courtyard throughout the summer and fall of 2022.

“Every summer for many years now it has been my pleasure, along with other volunteers and generous sponsors, to help facilitate the Carpinteria Teen Mural Project at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center” states John Wullbrandt, professional artist. “The enthusiasm, creativity and artistry produced by the youth of our community continues to amaze and inspire me. These young artists seize the opportunity to express themselves in the most imaginative ways. They make me proud to call myself a fellow artist from Carpinteria, California. I can’t wait to see what they will share with us this year given the theme In My Life.“

Many thanks to our generous sponsors: Marybeth Carty, Carpinteria Beautiful, and Carpinteria Woman’s Club for supplying funds for the materials. Teens will receive the following: 2′ by 2′ wood panel, fully prepared for painting, 10 brushes, 10 containers of acrylic paint, and instructions.

Facilitated by established local artists and led by a seasoned volunteer team including John Wullbrandt, Janey Cohen, Kristina Calkins, Anna Bradley, along with Ella Bradley, High School Team Leader and Lann Ledbetter, Carpinteria Arts Center Systems, Gallery Support & Graphic Designer.

“The Teen Mural is my favorite installation at the Arts Center every year! The teen artists don’t hold back in their creative expression, and the art that they have made over the years has always been bold, vibrant and exciting to look at. It draws people walking by the Arts Center into the courtyard, and they will stand and contemplate the art and the messages in the mural. I am inspired by these young artists,” says Janey Cohen, artist and art instructor at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center who has been part of the teen mural team for the past seven years.