Future Perfect’s PRIDE Rosé

Just in time for the Santa Ynez Valley’s inaugural Pride celebration at the end of June, Future Perfect Wine founder Sunny Doench Stricker crafted a rosé of grenache called PRIDE to support the cause.

“I’ve had it heavy on my heart to do something, many things, that can help bring inclusivity and benefit the LGBTQ+ community,” she explained. “Aside from making sure the community knows that I am an ally and that Future Perfect is a safe place for everyone, including those transitioning, I know I have to find a way to do more.”

Stricker collaborated with two friends, Jenae Unruh, who works at Two Wolves, and her wife, Nikki Faragasso, to bottle 22 cases of the $38 wine, with all proceeds going to the Pacific Pride Foundation. “There is no magic day when things get better for the excluded,” reads the back of the bottle. “We create that day, with every decision we make and ever decision made from love & acceptance ushers in a more inclusive world for us all.”

Stricker plans to bottle an even bigger batch for Pride 2023. “I know I need to do much more,” she said. “This is just a start.” See futureperfectwine.com.

The first-ever SYV Pride, meanwhile, is going down June 22 to 26, with a full slate of events, including parties, a parade (June 25), drag brunch (June 26), and multiple food & wine offerings throughout the entire month. See syvpride.org for the full schedule.

