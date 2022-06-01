Breaking News | Santa Barbara Police Conclude Operations Near 100 Block of Los Aguajes Avenue
Update: Santa Barbara Police Conclude Operations Near 100 Block of Los Aguajes Avenue

Credit: Courtesy
Wed Jun 01, 2022 | 5:18pm

[Update: 6:30 p.m.] According to a follow-up statement from Santa Barbara Police, “All law enforcement operations in the area of 100 Los Aguajes Ave have concluded. Activities can resume normally.” No details have yet been released regarding what the police activity was for or if any arrests have been made.

[Original story] The Santa Barbara Police Department released a statement shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday that law enforcement is conducting operations near the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue off West Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara. Police request that community members avoid the area if possible.

According to a reader report on EdHat, “Major police activity in the 100 block of Los Aguajes in the West Beach neighborhood of Santa Barbara. Bearcat, body armor, dozens of police. Helicopter is overhead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Thu Jun 02, 2022 | 02:57am
