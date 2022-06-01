Update: Santa Barbara Police Conclude Operations Near 100 Block of Los Aguajes Avenue

[Update: 6:30 p.m.] According to a follow-up statement from Santa Barbara Police, “All law enforcement operations in the area of 100 Los Aguajes Ave have concluded. Activities can resume normally.” No details have yet been released regarding what the police activity was for or if any arrests have been made.



[Original story] The Santa Barbara Police Department released a statement shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday that law enforcement is conducting operations near the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue off West Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara. Police request that community members avoid the area if possible.

According to a reader report on EdHat, “Major police activity in the 100 block of Los Aguajes in the West Beach neighborhood of Santa Barbara. Bearcat, body armor, dozens of police. Helicopter is overhead.”