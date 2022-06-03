Film

Hot (Film) Fun in the Summertime at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden

Favorite Free UCSB Arts & Lectures Movie Series Returns This Summer

A 2019 showing of '55 Steps’ at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens. | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)
Fri Jun 03, 2022 | 9:44am

Hot Fun in the Summertime, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, is this year’s theme, featuring  seven films about summer fun, friendships, and adventure. The lineup includes:

  • Friday, July 8: American Graffiti
  • Friday, July 15: Dirty Dancing
  • Friday, July 22: Thelma & Louise
  • Friday, July 29: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
  • Friday, August 5: No film due to Fiesta celebrations
  • Friday, August 12: Moonrise Kingdom
  • Friday, August 19: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  • Friday, August 26: In the Heights

In addition to the Friday night films, which start at 8:30 p.m., A&L also offers free Wednesday night screenings (July 6 – Aug 24 / 7:30 p.m.) for UCSB students at UCSB’s Campbell Hall.

Leslie Dinaberg

