Hot (Film) Fun in the Summertime at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden

Hot Fun in the Summertime, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, is this year’s theme, featuring seven films about summer fun, friendships, and adventure. The lineup includes:

Friday, July 8: American Graffiti

Friday, July 15: Dirty Dancing

Friday, July 22: Thelma & Louise

Friday, July 29: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Friday, August 5: No film due to Fiesta celebrations

Friday, August 12: Moonrise Kingdom

Friday, August 19: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Friday, August 26: In the Heights

In addition to the Friday night films, which start at 8:30 p.m., A&L also offers free Wednesday night screenings (July 6 – Aug 24 / 7:30 p.m.) for UCSB students at UCSB’s Campbell Hall.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.