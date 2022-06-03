Hot (Film) Fun in the Summertime at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden
Favorite Free UCSB Arts & Lectures Movie Series Returns This Summer
Hot Fun in the Summertime, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, is this year’s theme, featuring seven films about summer fun, friendships, and adventure. The lineup includes:
- Friday, July 8: American Graffiti
- Friday, July 15: Dirty Dancing
- Friday, July 22: Thelma & Louise
- Friday, July 29: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
- Friday, August 5: No film due to Fiesta celebrations
- Friday, August 12: Moonrise Kingdom
- Friday, August 19: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Friday, August 26: In the Heights
In addition to the Friday night films, which start at 8:30 p.m., A&L also offers free Wednesday night screenings (July 6 – Aug 24 / 7:30 p.m.) for UCSB students at UCSB’s Campbell Hall.
