The Home Page: Cluttercore, Balconies, Open Houses & More

CLUTTER TO THE CORE

While the move from minimalism to maximalism may have made neat freaks shudder, the latest trend to hit Tik Tok, instagram, and the pages of some design blogs settles somewhere in between. Introducing “cluttercore” a style sensibility that celebrates collections of things – often lots & lots of things – that bring joy to their owner. While maximalism is a happily haphazard mish mash of styles & textures, cluttercore is organized chaos. Think legos or kids’ art or framed butterflies or … anything that has value or serendipity to its owner. The difference is that in cluttercore, these objets de’heart are extremely organized. My kids were collectors. Thinking now of their vignettes of power rangers, beanie babies, baseball cards and more … I always knew they were ahead of their time. Hunker has the cluttercore scoop right here.

BIG ON BALCONIES

Credit: Lauren Kolyn

The longer days and sunshiney skies have us spending as much of our at-home time outdoors as possible, even when our exterior living space is limited. The Apartment Therapy blog gives us a round-up of small balconies that are big on style, including the plant-filled space in Montreal shown above. From fancy flourishes in New Orleans’ French quarter to sophisticated sitting spaces in Singapore, they’ve got a style for everyone’s taste. There’s something magical about a room with a view, especially when it’s in the great outdoors.

DOOGIE’S DIGS

Credit: Victoria Shannon

Setting a record sales price in Harlem is this 5 bedroom 6 bath 5th Avenue home recently sold by Neil Patrick Harris – of early Doogie Howser MD fame – and his husband David Burtka. The couple completely renovated the brownstone including restoring gorgeous original woodwork and interiors. I love speakeasies and hidden entries, so I was enthralled to learn that Harris’s top-floor office is accessed by a secret door when the eyeball of a magician on a vintage poster is pressed! A ten-seat theater, wine cellar, workshop and gym are just some of the highlights of the home, which sold for $7.1 million, setting a neighborhood record. Check out photos & more here.

OPEN HOUSE OF THE WEEK

Credit: Ken Pfeiffer

Here’s our top pick out of many local open houses to visit today. 1308 North Salsipuedes Street is an adorable two bedroom bungalow in a great location close to downtown and the eastside. It rocks one of my favorite “rooms” – a south-facing front porch high above the street that offers the perfect spot for sunny morning coffee or evening sunset views. Listed by Kathy Spieler and open from 1-4 today.

Whether you’re open house viewing or simply out & about, make sure you keep this week’s issue handy as you plan your day. Enjoy this first Sunday in June!

