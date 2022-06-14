Santa Barbara Super Group Bands Together for Solstice Celebration

Piggybacking on the traditional Solstice weekend celebration is a special June 25 concert from “The ShapeShifters,” an all-star lineup of local musicians. Producer Rod Lathim, the busiest “technically retired” man in Santa Barbara, put together the event as a benefit for the Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High.

The band — brought together by renowned local musician Randy Tico — features Tico, Mitchell Yoshida, Austin Beede, and Dave Zeiher as its core, along with featured artists Jonathan McEuen, Lois Mahalia, Shawn Thies, Hunter Hawkins, Jackson Gillies (whose new single “Breeze” debuted earlier this month), Morganfield Burnett, Kevin Winard, and Miriam Dance, along with some surprise guest artists.

Jackson Gillies | Credit: Courtesy

​​The two-set concert is complimented by a fun, tasty, festive celebration in the beautifully redesigned courtyard outside the theater where Chef Edie Robertson will be crafting delicious (non-alcoholic) fresh fruit cocktails including a Lavender Mint Julep, MoRoccan Martini, and Solstice Sangria. Brasil Arts Catering (formerly Brasil Arts Café) will serve savory Brazilian BBQ and Acai bowls. The courtyard will also feature live music and performances, and unique vendors including handmade goods from Roho, OneThread Collective, Folio Press and Paperie, Cristys’ Cookies, and “Really Bad Advice” by Jenna Tico, which Lathim describes as “humorous bad advice at a table similar to Lucy’s ‘The Doctor is In.’ She is quite funny and witty, and as a Mom she has parenting advice, relationship advice and more.”

This concert will offer a musical melting pot fusing soul, rock, blues, Americana, jazz, and Latin — Santa Barbara style, said Lathim. “This is a rare opportunity to hear this many top-notch artists perform in the same concert. All of them solo concert favorites.”

The first set begins at 8 p.m., with an extended intermission between sets to allow more time for music, food, drinks, and shopping in the courtyard.

4·1·1

The Shapeshifters, Saturday, June 25, courtyard opens at 7 p.m., concert at 8 p.m. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., luketheatre.org. Tickets are $35 at the door and include one drink.

Mitchell Yoshida, Jonathan McEuen, Lois Mahalia, Randy Tico, Jackson Gillies | Credit: Courtesy

Morganfield Burnett | Credit: Courtesy

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.