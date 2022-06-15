Loring Wine Company’s “Cooper Jaxon” Pinot Noir Gets Spotlight in AMC Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A Santa Barbara County winemaker’s pinot noir has a starring role in a new digital short-form series, “Cooper’s Bar,” currently in its first season on AMC.

Louis Mustillo as Cooper Marino and Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer | Credit: Mike Tiang/IFC/AMC

Brian and Kimberly Loring are siblings and co-owners of Loring Wine Company, located in Lompoc. They produce mostly pinot noir and chardonnay sourced from vineyards in the Sta. Rita Hills, on the Central Coast and in the Santa Lucia Highlands region of Monterey County.

Loring bottles a pinot noir named for Cooper Jaxon, 7, one of Kimberly Loring’s two children.

The six-show series, which debuted May 31, stars Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) as a foul mouthed Hollywood executive who stumbles across a backyard bar owned by a wanna-be character actor, Lou Mustillo of “Mike & Molly.”

In “Cooper’s Bar,” Mustillo can be seen behind his bar, pouring his fellow actors the 2020 Cooper Jaxon pinot noir. The series was actually shot in Mustillo’s own Tiki Lounge, located behind his residence.

According to Brian Loring, his nephew, Cooper, “was very excited to hear that a show had been named after him, and that we’d sent his wine for them to use.”

“Cooper’s Bar” is timed to air around Season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” the popular series in which Seehorn also stars.

“Cooper’s Bar” also stars Casey Washington, David Conolly and Kila Kitu. Conolly, his wife, Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton, Mustillo and Seehorn are producers. Evan Shapiro and Alfredo de Villa are executive producers.