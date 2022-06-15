Announcement

Loring Wine Company’s “Cooper Jaxon” Pinot Noir Gets Spotlight in AMC Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’

By Central Coast Wine Press
Wed Jun 15, 2022 | 11:21am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A Santa Barbara County winemaker’s pinot noir has a starring role in a new digital short-form  series, “Cooper’s Bar,” currently in its first season on AMC. 

Louis Mustillo as Cooper Marino and Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer | Credit: Mike Tiang/IFC/AMC

Brian and Kimberly Loring are siblings and co-owners of Loring Wine Company, located in  Lompoc. They produce mostly pinot noir and chardonnay sourced from vineyards in the Sta. Rita  Hills, on the Central Coast and in the Santa Lucia Highlands region of Monterey County. 

Loring bottles a pinot noir named for Cooper Jaxon, 7, one of Kimberly Loring’s two children. 

The six-show series, which debuted May 31, stars Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) as a foul mouthed Hollywood executive who stumbles across a backyard bar owned by a wanna-be  character actor, Lou Mustillo of “Mike & Molly.” 

In “Cooper’s Bar,” Mustillo can be seen behind his bar, pouring his fellow actors the 2020  Cooper Jaxon pinot noir. The series was actually shot in Mustillo’s own Tiki Lounge, located  behind his residence. 

According to Brian Loring, his nephew, Cooper, “was very excited to hear that a show had been  named after him, and that we’d sent his wine for them to use.” 

“Cooper’s Bar” is timed to air around Season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” the popular series in  which Seehorn also stars. 

“Cooper’s Bar” also stars Casey Washington, David Conolly and Kila Kitu. Conolly, his wife, Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton, Mustillo and Seehorn are producers. Evan Shapiro and  Alfredo de Villa are executive producers.

Credit: Mike Tiang/IFC/AMC
Wed Jun 15, 2022 | 19:40pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/06/15/loring-wine-companys-cooper-jaxon-pinot-noir-gets-spotlight-in-amc-series-coopers-bar/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.