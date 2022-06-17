Lovebug, Ladybug, Dianthus, Tulip, Blair, and Ginger

Lovebug and Ladybug

Purr, purr, love, love, and that is what you get! Lovebug and her sister Ladybug … still looking for homes! And they would love to meet you.

They were born at RESQCATS to a sweet mom who was pulled from a high-kill shelter and scheduled for euthanasia along with her unborn kittens.

These two are the last ones remaining from the litter, and it’s time for them to find a place of their own. Yes, we would love them to stay together, but it isn’t absolutely necessary.

Contrary to popular belief, black cats are not unlucky. In fact, they are quite the opposite! Researchers at the National Institutes of Health discovered that the genetic mutations that cause cats to have black coats may offer them some protection from diseases. In fact, the mutations affect the same genes that offer HIV resistance to humans. Get yourself some extra luck and adopt these cuties!

Both have had vet exams and are tested for Felv/FIV. They are vaccinated, spayed, and micro-chipped. Call RESQCATS at (805) 563-9424 or visit the website to send an email inquiry.

Dianthus and Tulip

Dianthus and Tulip | Credit: Courtesy

Dianthus and Tulip are 5-month-old female cats. Dianthus is white and black, Tulip is white and gray. Our “flower girls” graduated from ASAP’s Tiny Lions program, where unsocialized kittens learn that humans aren’t so scary, after all. They arrived from another shelter to spend time with our specially trained Tiny Lion Tamers, and now you would never know they were once shy. They are eager for attention and love to play.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and micro-chipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Blair

Blair | Credit: Courtesy

Blair is a sweet, 3-month-old cattle dog/pitbill mix who loves to play. She is very confident and has a big personality! Blair is quite lively and will need to go to an active family. She will do great with one or more other high energy dog(s) while getting regular exercise. Her energy levels won’t be for everybody, but, in the right home, she will be a fantastic, fun-loving companion!

Ginger

Ginger | Credit: Courtesy

Ginger is a beautiful, 2-year-old female Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. This little sweetie is the perfect house guest! Ginger is great with dogs, cats, and people. She walks well on leash, is crate-trained, quiet, and housebroken. Ginger loves to rough it up with her playmates, but also enjoys lap time. NOTE: She is clever and will need a very secure yard to prevent her from escaping to find you. Ginger is an all-around fabulous little dog who will be completely devoted to pleasing her person!

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.