Cannabis Valley

Thank you for the informative article “Carpinteria Valley Cannabis Approaches a Milestone” by Melinda Burns.

I live in the Carpinteria Valley on Shepard Mesa hill. Every day I go to town, and I encounter numerous cannabis growing greenhouses on the way, many of which have smells related to the growing of pot. I have had friends who visit me ask, What is that smell?

After reading the article, I was taken back by the thought that “this summer, cannabis growers will likely hit the county’s 186-acre cap zoning permits in the Carpinteria Valley, now the largest greenhouse pot producing region in California.” I was also unhappy to see that the Board of Supervisors continue to churn out a steady stream of approvals for cannabis greenhouses. Furthermore, as a former teacher, I am very upset that pot is being grown so close to schools: the high school and Cate School. Our children deserve better.

As a citizen in the Carpinteria Valley, I am not against the growing of cannabis. However, I believe that its growth in our area is out of control and that the skunk smell is the major problem people are facing. I also believe our politicians, growers, and the Board of Supervisors have sacrificed the health and welfare of people in the area for the almighty dollar. Yes, money is the root of all evil. And this is especially true pertaining to pot.