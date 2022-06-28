‘In Pursuit of Beauty’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club

Don’t worry about the heat; come dip your toe in watercolors. Local artist Marianna Victoria Mashek is displaying her vibrant watercolor paintings at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club (2375 Foothill Rd.) from July 2-August 30. Her exhibition, In Pursuit of Beauty, can be viewed daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a special artist reception on Friday, July 8, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Mashek is a Santa Barbara native who graduated from Santa Barbara High and continued her education at UCSB and Antioch. Later, she worked for the Santa Barbara Arts Council, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, and Santa Barbara City College.

Mashek’s artwork is a delicate exploration of “lyrical storytelling and auspicious accidents.”

Her work mostly centers around a combination of observations of nature, her travels, the intricacies of love, and her own imagination. Her vision is for her artwork to “inspire others to delight in beauty, love, and their own dreams.” See 2ndfridaysart.com.

Rue de L’Abreuvoir in Paris | Credit: Marianna Victoria Mashek

Autumnal Sunset, La Spezia, Italy | Credit: Marianna Victoria Mashek

Val d’Orcia, Tuscany | Credit: Marianna Victoria Mashek

Spanish Afternoon | Credit: Marianna Victoria Mashek

