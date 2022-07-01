The Home Page | Outdoor Living

‘Tis the Season for Getting Outside

We’re welcoming the start of summer with a look at some spectacular outdoor spaces. I’ll let the photos do most of the talking this week. Take a peek:

TILE FOR MILES

Credit: Courtesy

El Andaluz is a Jeff Shelton creation with delightfully dizzying details, including this tiled courtyard. Check out the new listing from Ali Evans at 531 Chapala Street #A.

MESA MAGIC

Credit: Courtesy

This is the view from a hot new listing on the Mesa from Mike Richardson Realtors. The property at 1919 El Camino de la Luz is offered at $3,695,000. Open house is today from 1-4 p.m.

MICHIGAN DREAMING?

Credit: Annie Schlechter

If a lakeside cabin in Michigan is your thing, check out this article in Veranda that details the redesign from start to finish. It’s not “beachfront,” but just look at those windows!

GARDEN PARTY

Credit: Courtesy

A charming outdoor patio setting graces this gorgeous home in Montecito. Just listed by Patrice Serrani of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 1293 Spring Road is open 1-4 p.m. today!

We’ve got the behind-the-scenes details from the Solstice Workshop and plenty more lovely houses to gaze upon in this week’s issue. Enjoy!

