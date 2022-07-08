Ya-Ya, Eliza, and Peter

Ya-Ya

Ya-Ya is a 2-year-old dilute tortie cat. She is playful and affectionate and loves attention. Ya-Ya arrived at the shelter with a litter of kittens who have since been adopted. The father, Yum-Yum, is also available.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Eliza

Eiza is a 4-month-old Dobie/Aussie mix who loves late-night swims, long walks in the sand, and movie night with lots of cuddles! This adorable pup is looking for a family who loves adventures and being active. She is very smart and already knows how to sit, stay, and lie down. She is potty-trained and good with other dogs.

Peter

This handsome guy was the only boy in a litter of girls. He is thought to be a Chi / Pug mix and is such a gentleman! He has a huge heart in his little tiny body. He is fun, loving, and curious. He loves being near his human.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based nonprofit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster caretaker, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or mail Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

