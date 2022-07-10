The Solvang Festival Theater is back in action after a 10-month, $5.3 million renovation project with a grand reopening show on July 16 starring multi-platinum songwriter and producer Mat Kearney.

A pop artist known for fusing acoustic music with spoken word and rapped vocals, and hits such as “Trainwreck,” “Wanted Man,” and “Nothing Left to Lose,” Kearney has released five studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. He has an impressive touring history too, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to NEEDTOBREATHE, and has performed live on the Today Show, Ellen, The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Later this summer, PCPA will bring two plays to the stage: Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, August 11-September 4; and Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias, September 9-17. Additional Solvang Festival Theater shows include the Amanda Castro Band on July 23, Sitara Son on July 31, Just Dave Band on August 7, Blue Breeze Band on August 21, Modern Cocktail Society on August 28, The Molly Ringwald Project on September 4, Mambo Soul Band on September 11, comedian Brian Regan on September 21, and the Robert Cray Band on October 14. —Leslie Dinaberg

See solvangtheaterfest.org.

